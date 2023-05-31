NIFTY: The U.S. Air Force and MIT Successfully Fly Aircraft Using ‘Jam-Proof’ AI-Enhanced Magnetic Navigation. “The cutting-edge technology, which uses variations in the Earth’s magnetic field to navigate, is difficult to jam or spoof, making it a necessary tool for the Air Force. The success of MagNav is potentially the first critical step toward implementing the system across a number of military and civilian platforms, including aircraft, submarines, drones, and even hypersonic glide vehicles.”