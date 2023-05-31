VODKAPUNDIT PRESENTS YOUR WEEKLY INSANITY WRAP [VIP]: Anthony Bass Goes to Re-Education Camp. “Toronto Blue Jays star Anthony Bass went to re-education camp after sharing a wrongthink Instagram video, but it’s all right, everything is all right, the struggle is finished. He has won the victory over himself. He loves Big Brother. That’s the big crazy on today’s Insanity Wrap — an entire week’s worth of nuttiness wrapped up in one easy-to-swallow medicated news capsule.”

Plus:

Whiteness is a cult and white women are the high priestesses.

A Chicago shooting with a happy ending.

California doesn’t stand a goat of a chance.

So much more at the link, you’d have to be crazy to miss it.

Related: A Tale of Two Pitchers and Their Encounters With the Pride Mob.