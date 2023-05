THIS IS KIND OF A BIG DEAL: SpaceX launches 52 Starlink satellites, lands rocket on ship at sea.

With last night’s flight, Falcon 9 has now doubled the record for consecutive launches — 100 each — held by second-place finishers, Delta II and Soyuz-U.

200 successful launches in a row is nothing to sneeze at. Getting them done in under seven years and at an accelerating pace is incredible.