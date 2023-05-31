EVERYTHING IS GOING SWIMMINGLY: Russia Pulled Out of Its Nuclear Transparency Pact With the United States. The Biden Administration Still Shares Sensitive Data.

The data were released just days before Moscow deployed tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, a major escalation potentially made in response to the new information about America’s capabilities. Defense hawks on Capitol Hill said they are baffled by the Biden administration’s decision to publish sensitive nuclear data at a time when Russia is not only hiding its own capabilities but also threatening to start an atomic war in Eastern Europe.

“The U.S. is making concessions while our adversaries and enemies proliferate their nuclear arsenals,” Sen. Ted Cruz (R., Texas), a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, told the Washington Free Beacon. “Worse, the Biden administration seems to be proud about it. This is bizarre behavior, and a reckless threat to American national security.”

The State Department’s data dump is only the latest foreign policy issue to land the White House in the hot seat. Members of the House China Committee raised concerns earlier this month that the United States is ill-equipped to combat China, and a government watchdog concluded that America’s missile defense system is in tatters.

Cruz says the Biden administration’s commitment to implementing New START is on par with its dedication to implementing the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran, even as Tehran “is brazenly violating” the agreement.