I’M SO OLD, I REMEMBER WHEN BIDEN WAS GOING TO RESTORE TRUST WITH OUR TRADITIONAL ALLIES: U.A.E. Says It Exited U.S.-Led Naval Force. “The United Arab Emirates said Wednesday that it had pulled out of a U.S.-led multinational security force that works to counter Iran in the Middle East, where the Persian Gulf nation has expressed disappointment with American efforts to deter Tehran.”
