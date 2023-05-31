GREEN NUDE EEL: School official laments electric buses cost ‘5X more’ and are riddled with ‘performance issues.’

Emile Lauzzana, the environmental sustainability director of Michigan’s fourth-largest school district, recently told the Ann Arbor Public Schools Board of Education that the district’s electric bus fleet has had “a lot of downtime and performance issues.”

“It’s been a tough 2 1/2 years with this program,” Lauzzana said.

“We’ve been learning a lot about this technology,” Lauzzana also said. “Electric buses are approximately five times more expensive than regular buses, and the electrical infrastructure, which was originally estimated to be only about $50,000, give or take, for those four buses ended up being more like $200,000.”