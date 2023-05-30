DEMOCRATS GAG CONGRESSWOMEN IN KINKY NEW BILLBOARDS: Who knew that the ‘D’ in ‘BDSM’ was for ‘Democrat?’

Democrats are rolling out a novel strategy heading into 2024: kinky ads featuring Republicans.

Cockburn, whose stance is pro-kink and anti-shame, came across new billboards that House Democrats are launching against Congresswomen Jen Kiggans and Michelle Steel. The two trailblazing women are depicted gagged, next to a bare-faced Donald Trump. The ads argue that the women were silent when former President Trump said he wanted to defund federal law enforcement.

Kiggans won her seat in 2022, two years after Trump left the White House, while Steel won hers in 2020, so overlapped with him for all of two weeks. The ads suggest that the main strategy Democrats have to retake the House is rehashing the anti-Trump messaging that was effective… when Trump was actually president. But hey, Democrats have been using the same campaign tactics for almost a decade now — why change it up?