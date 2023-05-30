LINCOLN BROWN: Stores, Stores Everywhere, and Not a Place to Shop. “Either more stores are betting on their ESG scores over consumer traffic or people are just getting more attuned to the prevalence of the new normal not only in society but also in retail. Shoppers can add Kohl’s to the list of entities where they would never be caught dead, right behind Bud Light, the Dodgers, and Target.”
