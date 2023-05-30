YOU DON’T SAY: Top Chinese scientist says don’t rule out lab leak. “In a possible sign that the Chinese government may have taken the lab leak theory more seriously than its official statements suggest, Prof Gao also tells the BBC some kind of formal investigation into the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) was carried out.”
