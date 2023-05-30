COLORADO: Liz Cheney booed at commencement speech.

Former Republican Congresswoman Liz Cheney was booed and protested as she gave a commencement speech Sunday at her alma mater Colorado College — even though she condemned her GOP colleagues in her address.

While she received some applause and support, a contingent of students booed her and turned their chairs around so their backs faced her during her speech, apparently because the former Wyoming congresswoman is Republican, according to news reports.

“When Cheney was introduced — mostly to applause — about half the graduates turned their chairs 180 degrees and sat with their backs to the former Wyoming congresswoman for the entirety of her speech,” the Gazette reported.

The Daily Mail reported Cheney was booed by some grads despite the fact that she was a vocal critic of former President Donald Trump.