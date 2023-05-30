RED ON RED: Oregon Republican Party Embarks on Embarrassing Recall of Its RNC Representative. “A meeting will take place on June 3 to decide whether the members of the ORP will allow Yue to continue to represent Oregon at the Republican National Committee (RNC), or whether they will replace him. This follows the circulation of a recall petition that reads long on accusations, short on proof, and devoid of sanity.”
