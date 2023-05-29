THE MICROPHONE IS ALWAYS HOT: ‘They Got Their Heads Up Their A**:’ Umpire Caught On Hot Mic Slamming Miami Marlins While Officiating Them.

Recently, MLB installed a rule where umpires now have to wear a mic so the league can listen in on what the officials are talking about on the field.

Surely, it’s giving Major League Baseball (MLB) results, but it’s also giving hilarious content to us baseball fans. Take Sunday’s game between the Miami Marlins and Los Angeles Angels, for example, when one umpire was caught on a hot mic talking trash about a challenge issued from the Marlins.

The Fish challenged a call that was made at home plate, which forced the game to come to a halt so the umpires could take a look at the play. But this wasn’t your normal review — rather, an ump was heard slamming Miami in a hot mic moment that has to be an instant classic.

And here’s the kicker: The Marlins ended up winning the challenge, proving the umpire was hilariously wrong.