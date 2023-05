RIP:

In a just world Claudia Rosett would have had several Pulitzers…for her eye-witness accounts of Tiananmen Massacre, for reporting on USSR’s demise as WSJ‘s Moscow bureau chief, etc. She was also a wonderful friend for over 40 years. Swift passage to the greatest story of all. pic.twitter.com/6ILJBLC7of

— David Asman (@DavidAsmanfox) May 28, 2023