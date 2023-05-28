THE NEW SPACE RACE: China’s mysterious space plane released an unidentified ‘object’ in orbit, US intelligence reveals. “Experts think the Chinese space plane is likely similar to the Boeing X-37B, a U.S. space plane that debuted in 2010. Kevin Pollpeter, a research scientist at the Center for Naval Analyses, told Nature.com that the reveal of X-37B sparked concern within the Chinese government over the craft’s military potential. It’s possible that this spurred the country’s space program, which is closely tied to its military, to start developing its own version.”