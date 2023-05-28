GOODER AND HARDER, CALIFORNIA: State Farm halts new home insurance policies in California. “It sounds as if the company is too polite to bring it up, but don’t you suppose that home and business insurance is also no longer profitable because of rampant crime combined with homeless encampments driving down property values? Every time gangs of retail looters come in and empty out a store and destroy the windows and other structures, the store files insurance claims. When mobs loot people’s homes or set them on fire, more claims are filed. All of that adds up after a while.”