THAT’S NOT CREEPY AT ALL: The Strange Fans Who Want to Veto Taylor Swift’s New Boyfriend.

Taylor Swift, otherwise a member of the U.S. pop-culture royalty in good standing, doesn’t see any of her boyfriend’s past controversies as dealbreakers, and as far as we can tell, is as smitten as ever. “The heart wants what it wants,” which is romantic if you quote Emily Dickinson saying it or creepy if you quote Woody Allen saying it. The actions of Swift’s boyfriend are sorts of things are supposed to be career-killers and/or get you ejected from reflexively left-leaning American high society, carrying the cultural death penalty, and Swift is effectively declaring, “Nah.”