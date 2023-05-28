THE TODAY SHOW CORNERED KAMALA HARRIS…And Things Quickly Went Off the Rails:

What does Harris do right? Seriously? She’s failed at promoting COVID vaccinations. She’s certainly failed at the border. This is The Today Show. This is softball territory—and she couldn’t even manage that. This is the easy stuff—and she failed miserably.

It’s quick to see why her 2020 campaign failed, why she bleeds staff, and why her office environment is a toxic waste dump. She just lashes out when things don’t go her way.