TEXAS HOUSE IMPEACHES REPUBLICAN STATE AG KEN PAXTON:

The Texas house of representatives voted on Saturday to impeach state attorney general Ken Paxton, temporarily removing him from office days after a Republican-led investigative committee voted unanimously to recommend his impeachment for several alleged abuses of office. He now faces a trial in the state senate.

The Texas house voted 121–23 to impeach the Republican attorney general after the committee filed 20 articles of impeachment against Paxton.

Texas has previously had only two impeachments under the constitution of 1876, including a governor and a district judge.