WHAT AMERICA NEEDS IS A FEW GOOD FEDERAL BUDGET EXPERTS: Just in case a decent President is elected, conservatives need a detailed plan already in place to defund the left. Maybe I should write it this way for emphasis: FOR PETE’S SAKE WE NEED TO DEFUND THE LEFT. We can’t wait till the election is over. By then it’s too late to get the job done. Too much taxpayer money is going to identity politics projects through colleges and universities and through “community action” nonprofits of various sorts. It needs to stop. (At least it looks like Ohio is on the right track.)