According to the BBC, he might have gone too far this time. You see, wearing a Nazi uniform or displaying Nazi flags and other symbols in Germany can get you tossed into the poky) but at a recent concert in Germany, he wore what seemed to be an SS uniform.

Performing at Berlin’s Mercedes-Benz Arena on May 17, Mr. Waters was seen wearing a long black overcoat with a red armband.

He also aimed an imitation machine gun into the audience.

(…)”We are investigating on suspicion of incitement to public hatred because the clothing worn on stage could be used to glorify or justify Nazi rule, thereby disturbing the public peace,” said police spokesman Martin Halweg.

“The clothing resembles the clothing of an SS officer,” he added.