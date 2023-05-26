JON GABRIEL: DeSantis or Trump? The choice is clear if Republicans actually want the White House. “Biden is 80 and shows every year of it. Trump is 76 and can’t draw the crowds he used to. DeSantis is 44 and arguably has achieved more big policy reforms as chief executive than either one of them. As always, the choice is up to right-leaning voters, who remain a tough crowd to read. Does the GOP want to defeat Biden at the polls, or spend another four years pretending that they won while a Democrat lives in the White House?”