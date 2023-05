PAST PERFORMANCE IS NO GUARANTEE OF FUTURE RESULTS:

Shot: Guardian: ‘Florida groups’ warn America of danger from ‘dictator’ Ron DeSantis.

—Twitchy, today.

Chaser: From rampaging teens to female assassins: why has East German culture become so cool?

The Grauniad, May 10th.

Finally, the Grauniad discovers a “dictator” it doesn’t like.