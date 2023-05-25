NONSENSE GOVERNMENT RACIAL CLASSIFICATIONS PERPETUATE AND ENCOURAGE RACISM, BOTH LEFT AND RIGHT: Justin Gest: The Problem With How the Census Classifies White People. “White” Americans, like “Asians,” “Hispanics,” and so forth, are a mix of different ethnicities, ancestries, national origins, and cultures. And to paraphrase Justice Scalia, the Constitution recognizes only one race: American.

RELATED: The Arbitrariness of Racial Classifications Gets Attention as SCOTUS Considers Affirmative Action.