SO YOU’RE SAYING IT’S ALIENS: This Stanford Professor With CIA Ties Says Aliens Are ‘100 Percent’ Already Here. “In comments made at SALT iConnection 2023—a conference that convenes investors, entrepreneurs, and policymakers—Nolan stated that he believed extraterrestrial intelligence had not only visited planet Earth, but that ‘you can go a step further, it hasn’t just visited, it’s been here a long time, and it’s still here.'”
