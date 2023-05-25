NOT ADDRESSED HERE IS THAT LEGITIMATE PAIN IS UNDER-TREATED BY DOCTORS AFRAID OF THE FDA: Addressing the Real Culprit of Skyrocketing Overdose Deaths. “During the last three years, prescription opioids were dispensed at the lowest levels in nearly 15 years, while overdose deaths have skyrocketed to record levels.”
