TO BE FAIR, THIS PROBABLY HAS MORE TO DO WITH WOKE DISNEY’S WORSENING BOX-OFFICE PERFORMANCE AND MONEY-LOSING STREAMING SERVICE: Disney Stock Down 33 Percent Since CEO Instigated Feud with DeSantis. “Disney stock was trading at $133.65 a share when Chapek accused DeSantis of promoting legislation that would “unfairly target gay, lesbian, nonbinary, and transgender kids and families.” Disney shares opened at $89.44 and continued to fall on Wednesday ahead of DeSantis’s formal entry into the 2024 presidential campaign.”