GAVIN NEWSOM CONSIDERING OPRAH WINFREY TO REPLACE DIANNE FEINSTEIN IN SENATE: REPORT.

Media mogul Oprah Winfrey is being floated as a potential replacement for ailing Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) should the 89-year-old lawmaker step down before the end of her term, according to a report.

Feinstein, who returned to the Senate earlier this month, has already said she will not run for re-election in 2024, but the Associated Press reports that several names including Winfrey’s are being discussed as potential replacements in case Feinstein retires.

California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom would be tasked with choosing Feinstein’s successor should she retire before the 2024 election.

Some Democrats have pushed for Feinstein to retire due to diminished mental acuity.

Newsom has previously vowed to appoint a black woman should Feinstein’s seat open up.

Winfrey, a Democrat and billionaire talk show host, would fit the bill.