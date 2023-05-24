EVERYTHING IS GOING SWIMMINGLY: Rising costs erode buying power of Social Security earnings by 36%, report says. “Older Americans that retired before 2000 would have to earn an extra $516.7 more per month or $6,200 more this year than what they are currently getting to maintain the same level of buying power as in 2000, according to the study.”
