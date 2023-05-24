WHY IS THE LEFT SUCH A CESSPIT OF RACISM? ‘If it ain’t snowing, he ain’t going:’ LeBron James’ 18-year-old son Bronny is hit with wave of vile racist abuse for taking his white ‘girlfriend’ as his date to prom for the second year in a row.

LeBron James‘ 18-year-old son, Bronny, is facing a slew of vile racist abuse for taking a white woman to his high school senior prom – with nasty trolls accusing her of using him for money and telling him he should have ‘chosen a black queen.’

LeBron Raymone ‘Bronny’ James Jr. – the eldest son of the basketball legend – attended the school dance with his rumored girlfriend, Peyton Gelfuso, 19, over the weekend.

But when a photo of them posing together at the event emerged online, the teens were subjected to a series of ugly comments from people criticizing the budding basketball star for failing to attend the dance with a person of color.

‘Very disappointing,’ wrote one person. ‘Shameful. Love yourself and your culture.’

‘I wish he chose a black queen,’ said someone else, while another user added, ‘Bronny you can do better than that. Come on. Not a good look.’