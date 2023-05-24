OKAY, GROOMERS: The North Face Debuts ‘Summer Of Pride’ With Campy Drag Video Amid Ongoing Bud Light, Target Backlash.

Despite ongoing customer boycotts against Bud Light and a new controversy with Target’s latest Pride Month push, outdoor sports gear brand The North Face just debuted an over-the-top “Summer of Pride” promotion on social media.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Instagram comments were still turned on for the post. The video clip features drag queen and self-described environmentalist and community organizer Pattie Gonia. The influencer co-founded the non-profit organization The Outdoorist Oath.