THAT’S NOT HINKY AT ALL: White House U-Haul ramming suspect Sai Kandula jailed until next week, charges downgraded.

[Sai Varshith] Kandula later told federal agents he took a one-way flight from St. Louis to Washington, DC, and arrived around 8 p.m., court papers state. He then allegedly rented a U-Haul box truck and “drove directly to the White House.”

He allegedly said his goal was to “get to the White House, seize power, and be put in charge of the nation.”

When asked how, he responded he would “Kill the President if that’s what I have to do and would hurt anyone that would stand in my way,” according to court documents.