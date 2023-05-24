HEALTH: Life-changing vaccine provides long-lasting protection against rheumatoid arthritis. “According to the report, the vaccine, which uses a protein called 14-3-3 zeta, promotes a strong and immediate response from the body’s innate immune system, providing long-lasting protection against rheumatoid arthritis.”
