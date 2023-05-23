PRAYERS FOR GUAM: A major typhoon is striking Guam. I understand it is somewhat less powerful than it was originally predicted to be, but I’m sure it’s bad enough.

This may give the Biden Administration’s FEMA some real grief. Dealing with a disaster on an island far from the mainland (and in Guam’s case thousands of miles even from Hawaii) is a horrendous task. The Trump Administration was unfairly accused of racism in its efforts to deal with Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico in 2017. Puerto Rico’s population is about 20 times Guam’s, so that will make FEMA’s task easier this time around. But Guam is much farther from Hawaii than Puerto Rico is from Florida, so that will add to FEMA’s difficulties.