OUT ON A LIMB: These Aren’t Tommy Lasorda’s Dodgers.

Beer drinkers are starting to realize that the people who run the beer business don’t like beer drinkers very much. Now baseball fans are getting similar signals from the people who run baseball. Major League Baseball moved the All-Star Game out of Atlanta in 2021 to make a poorly considered political point. The Cleveland franchise surrendered its Indians name to the woke mob.

Most Americans are happy to live and let live. The Sisters of the Perpetual Indulgence have their agenda and in a free country that’s all fine and good. But why do the Dodgers need to let Sister T’aint a Virgin prance around the bases looking like a flabby Kirk Gibson in habit and cornette? Everyone is already welcome at the ballpark. It feels un-American to force-feed culture-war politics alongside the peanuts and Cracker Jack.

The O’Malley family owned the Dodgers from 1947-97. They were known for doing things the “Dodger Way.” That meant professionalism and class, on and off the field. Vin Scully, the team’s longtime radio announcer, personified the Dodger Way. So did Jackie Robinson, Duke Snider, Gil Hodges, Sandy Koufax, Steve Garvey, Orel Hershiser, Mike Piazza, Andre Ethier and Tommy Lasorda.

The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence aren’t classy. They’re obnoxious and gross. They don’t belong in the Dodger lineup.