KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: Vin Scully Is Rolling In His Grave After Dodgers Cave to Pride Mob. “The Dodgers are glorifying a blasphemous hate group that delights in mocking Roman Catholics. Los Angeles has the largest Roman Catholic population in North America. The Archdiocese of Los Angeles has almost five million members, a number that I’m sure is far greater than however many drag queens might be buying Dodger Dogs one day.”