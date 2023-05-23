CHRIS QUEEN: Democrat Déjà Vu: This Election Feels Like 1980 All Over Again in Many Ways. “From the outside looking in at the Democrats, it seems like they would want to shake themselves loose from the oblivious octogenarian Biden, but they can’t seem to quit him. I’m old enough to remember the last time an incumbent Democrat who was sinking the country into oblivion became the standard-bearer in his quest for a second term. Of course, I’m talking about Jimmy Carter in 1980, and the road to 2024 so far feels like déjà vu for that election.”