WE NEED A COMPLETE AND TOTAL SHUTDOWN OF HUNTER COLLEGE UNTIL WE CAN FIGURE OUT JUST WHAT THE HELL IS GOING ON THERE: NYC college professor who threatened NY Post reporter with machete is fired as her lawsuit against NYPD emerges. “The unhinged art professor wielded the machete and spewed the menacing remarks after the veteran Postie approached her regarding a viral video that showed her flipping out on pro-life students at Hunter College earlier this month.”