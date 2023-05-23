THE WAR ON WOMEN: California parent whose daughter lost to biological male in girls’ track competition responds.

One of the parents of the runners who lost to Ryan, whose name is being withheld due to fears of retaliation and bullying, blasted the competition for allowing a biological male to compete against the girls.

“I’m absolutely opposed to it. There’s no way this should be allowed,” the parent said. “Ryan was in like fifth place with 100 to go, and all of a sudden he… blew past the girls.”

“How do you not understand that that’s unfair?” the parent said.

“I 100% percent empathize with the need to belong and the desire to compete. [However,] you have to understand how hard these girls work to do this.”

“You’re cheating [the sport], like the narcissism of this whole thing,” the parent said about CIF’s policies.