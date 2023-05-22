L.A. DODGERS TO CATHOLICS: DROP DEAD. Dodgers Re-Invite Anti-Catholic Drag Group To Pride Night, Issue Apology To LGBTQ+ Community Despite Letter From Marco Rubio.

After “much thoughtful feedback from Los Angeles’ diverse communities” the Dodgers have decided to re-invite the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence to its 10th annual LGBTQ+ Pride Night. They also issued an apology to the drag group, members of the LGBTQ+ community, and their friends and families.

As Mark Hemingway tweets, “You will have your faith profaned and mocked in front of thousands and you’ll be called a bigot if you object.“