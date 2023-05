TRUNALIMUNUMAPRZURE! How’s That Again, Joe? Biden Again Demonstrates His Abject Unfitness to Be President.

President Biden rambles unintelligibly for 40 seconds… pic.twitter.com/eaMZB0OQzo — The First (@TheFirstonTV) May 21, 2023

Apparently it’s tough for his White House handlers to get John Gill’s adrenochrome dosage just right when he’s on a road trip.