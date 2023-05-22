DISPATCHES FROM ABC’S NEWS DIVISION: Whoopi Goldberg’s Latest Stupidity: Racist Attack On Tim Scott.

Karen Johnson, AKA Whoopi Goldberg, has added to her long list of mean, stupid statements. The View commentator, who believes she is the director of morality for the African American community, used Tim Scott’s announcement that he’s running for President to attack Scott and Justice Thomas. Goldberg said that Scott had “Clarence Thomas syndrome.”

Clarence Thomas syndrome happens when a commentator who can’t spell cat if you spot her the C and the A attacks a brilliant jurist who has been on the Supreme Court for 32 years. Why the attack? He is a black guy who doesn’t believe in the liberal agenda.