KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: I Might Pay to Watch ‘English Optional’ Joe Biden Debate Anyone. “Right now, I can think of few things more politically entertaining than seeing Biden, RFK Jr., and Marianne Williamson on a debate stage. Biden can tell a story about riding a manatee to the planet Neptune and frolicking with a jodhpurs-clad Cesar Romero while Williamson casts a spell by slathering an otter in essential oils and yodeling in Gaelic.”