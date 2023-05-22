SAUL ALINSKY SMILES: Florida GOP Chair makes the NAACP Chair an offer he will probably refuse.

Yesterday, we told you about the latest travel warning from the NAACP. The NAACP outrageously declared Florida unsafe for Black Americans. Today, Christian Ziegler, Chairman of the Florida Republican Party, made an offer the chairman of the NAACP surely cannot refuse (but he probably will).

You see, the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the NAACP, Leon Russell, is himself a Florida resident. Can you imagine living in a place so unsafe? Chairman Ziegler, always one to be helpful to his fellow Floridian, offered to pay the moving expenses of Mr. Russell if he wanted to flee the dreadful state. What a generous gesture.