UNEXPECTEDLY: Casey DeSantis Becomes Politico’s Target.

The late Rush Limbaugh would often say of the media: They tell you whom they fear. In light of this Limbaugh truism, the media must fear the rise of Gov. Ron DeSantis after Friday’s hit piece on his wife, Casey DeSantis, in Politico.

Rumors have been flying that Ron DeSantis will declare his candidacy for president on Thursday. So while hardcore Trump supporters will guffaw and point to recent polls showing their man far ahead of the Florida governor, they forget that a poll is merely a snapshot in time. Plus, the primaries haven’t begun, it’s over a year until the party conventions, and DeSantis hasn’t yet declared, either.

But the media also know that Ron DeSantis is a popular governor, having won his re-election with over 59% of the votes. They also know of his impressive record of accomplishment in Florida. Plus, they are aware that he could attract not only rank-and-file Republicans, but also independents for whom Donald Trump is a turn-off.

So Politico attempted a flank attack on Ron DeSantis by writing a hit piece on his wife.