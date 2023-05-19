FALLOUT: U.S. won’t block Europe’s exports of F-16s to Kyiv. “Washington’s decision not to block allies from sending F-16s to Ukraine comes after Zelensky’s repeated requests for fighter jets, including from the Netherlands, which has the aircraft. In February, Ukrainian officials said they had made significant progress in persuading Dutch officials to send F-16s, but Washington’s approval is necessary because of third-party transfer agreements associated with the purchase of the U.S.-made jets. The transfer would also require the sign-off of the chairs and ranking minority-party members of relevant U.S. congressional committees.”