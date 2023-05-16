WHERE’S SPUDS MACKENZIE WHEN YOU NEED HIM? Colorado driver tries switching places with dog to avoid DUI.

When police asked the suspect if he’d consumed alcohol, he ran away, abandoning both vehicle and pooch. He was caught about 60 feet from where the incident began.

Charges against the unidentified driver, who allegedly had outstanding warrants, include suspicion of DUI and resisting arrest.

“The dog was given to an acquaintance of the driver to take care of while the party was in jail,” police said. “The dog does not face any charges and was let go with just a warning.”