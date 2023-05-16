THIS IS THE WAY: Florida Bill Would Crack Down on ‘Woke’ Finance Company Morningstar for Actions That Harm Israel.

Florida could soon prohibit state funds from investing in companies that work in any way to undermine Israel, a move that would simultaneously hurt “woke” investment strategies and anti-Semitic boycotts.

The legislature this month approved a bipartisan bill that would bar the state from doing business with companies “taking adverse action, including changes to published commercial financial ratings … to inflict economic harm on Israel.” The bill, which hit Florida governor Ron DeSantis’s (R.) desk on Tuesday, aims to crack down on companies that work to hurt Israeli businesses under the guise of progressive Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance (ESG) guidelines.

Chief among those companies is the financial ratings giant Morningstar, which has been plagued by accusations that it systematically downgrades companies that work with Israel—a move that generally discourages investors from funding companies. Morningstar subsidiary Sustainalytics, for instance, blacklists several companies that work with Israel to stop terrorism. Critics say this activity feeds the anti-Semitic Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement as it seeks to economically isolate Israel.