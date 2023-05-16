PAST PERFORMANCE IS NO GUARANTEE OF FUTURE RESULTS:

● Shot: The battle against fascism in Florida: Lessons on how to beat back authoritarianism from abroad.

—Salon, Sunday.

● Chaser: Florida, Fastest-Growing State for First Time Since 1957.

—Census.gov, December 22nd.

● Hangover: The many, many times that Salon wished for some awfully fascistic outcomes themselves.

—Instapundit, August 15, 2021.

● The D.T.s: “‘I’m a little disappointed your governor said I wasn’t welcome in Illinois,’ DeSantis said in response to remarks made by [Illinois Gov. J.B.] Pritzker ahead of his arrival. ‘Because I seem to remember when he was locking down this state, he sent his family to live in my state and live in our freedom.’”

—The Peoria Journal-Star, Saturday.