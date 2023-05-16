DECLINE IS A CHOICE: Chicago’s new woke mayor is signed in and vows to tax the rich and big business to pay for progressive agenda – as major firms vow to PULL OUT of city.

Companies are already vowing to leave Chicago over additional taxes promised by its new mayor – a progressive tasked with addressing the city’s dwindling image under predecessor Lori Lightfoot.

Sworn in early Monday, Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson beat out more moderate Chicago schools CEO Paul Vallas earlier this month to earn the hallowed spot – something business leaders like CME Group Inc are already peeved about.

Appearing on a podcast Sunday, the chief executive of the country’s foremost financial derivatives exchange, Terry Duffy, voiced his distaste over additional taxes planned by the ex union organizer, who was endorsed by Bernie Sanders.

Intended to dig the city out of its current financial hole, the increases are aimed at high earners and companies headquartered in the Windy City – whom, as CME is already proving, are likely to put up a political fight.