WITH DNC IN MIND, CITY BANS CARRYING URINE, FECES: Feminist Miller Lite video resurfaces amid Dylan Mulvaney Bud Light controversy.

Anheuser-Busch and Bud Light have been subject to a crusade from figures on the Right who have led a financially crippling boycott of the iconic beer brand since Mulvaney, dressed as Audrey Hepburn from Breakfast at Tiffany’s, appeared with a custom Bud Light can on April 1.

A months-old Miller Lite video with a feminist message is going viral as Bud Light continues to hurt from the fallout it received from its partnership with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney .

Titled “Bad $#!T to Good $#!T,” the video announces an initiative from Miller Lite to transform previous sexist beer advertising into fertilizer that female brewers will use to grow hops.

Comedian Ilana Glazer features in the video, which debuted for Women’s History Month, and opens up about how Miller Lite is on a mission to make up for beer not always doing “right by women.”

“Here’s a little-known fact, women were among the very first to brew beer ever. From Mesopotamia to the Middle Ages to Colonial America, women were the ones doing the brewing,” Glazer informs the public. “Centuries later, how did the industry pay homage to the founding mothers of beer? They put us in bikinis.”

As the video continues, Glazer walks through a room of beer ads featuring scantly clad women and declares all the material “s***.”